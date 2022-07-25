Rolling Loud Miami Day 3: Moneybagg Yo Brings Out CMG's GloRilla & More

Over at the Ciroc Stage, Baby Keem acted as the warm-up to the festival's final performer by performing numerous songs off his latest album The Melodic Blue like "Durag Activity" (without Travis Scott unfortunately) as well as other popular tracks like "No Sense" and "Hooligans/Sons & Critics."



Afterward, Kodak Black made his way to the helm of the stage for his set. 'Yak opened the show with his latest single "Haitian Scarface," in which he raps about his recent interaction with police. After he was arrested over a week ago, a judge revoked his supervised release and placed him on house arrest. However, his lawyer Bradford Cohen was able to get the green light for his day at Rolling Loud.



"Rolling Loud Miami isn't Rolling Loud without @KodakBlack1k I couldn't let that happen #the954 #kodak," Cohen wrote on Twitter.



Kodak continued his set with slightly lively renditions of "Usain Boo" and "No Flocking." At one point, Kodak would just let songs like "Roll In Peace" play as he did his Kodak bop without rapping the lyrics. Later on, things picked up after he performed "Super Gremlins" and brought out his artist Lil Crix to perform their song together. Kodak closed out with a special appearance from King Combs, who helped perform their newest collaboration "Can't Stop Won't Stop."