Man Flips Car Off Highway Into Georgia Woods During Police Chase

A man was being chased by a state trooper when he flipped a car and went tumbling into an adjacent woods. According to WSB-TV, the incident occurred off of Interstate 20, just Southeast of Atlanta near Glenwood Avenue on Sunday.

Cops first discovered the suspect speeding on Moreland Avenue around 6:15 p.m and tried to stop him before any other drivers were injured as a result of his recklessness. Rather than abiding by the speed limit or pulling his car over to accept a violation, the driver sped away. WSB-TV mentioned that police immediately chased after the suspect and followed him onto the highway.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and ended up flipping the car over. He hit multiple drivers on the road before the car entirely flipped over into the woods beside the highway. There were three children in the car at the time of the incident. After flipping over into the woods, the driver became trapped for a short period of time. Emergency crews arrived on scene and were able to free him and transport the three children to a local hospital. The medical condition of each person in the car remains unknown along with the identity of the suspect.