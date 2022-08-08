Middle Tennessee Worker Rescued After Falling 30 Feet At Construction Site

A worker at a Middle Tennessee construction site had to be rescued on Monday (August 8) after falling down a 30-foot concrete shaft, per WKRN.

A worker at a construction site in Thompson's Station was critically injured Monday morning after falling down the shaft. Due to the nature of the situation, first responders from several crews, including Williamson County Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the scene to rescue the worker.

According to Williamson County Fire Chief Bob Galoppi, the collaborative effort was necessary to get the worker out safely while also keeping rescue crews safe.

"All of these rescues when they are technical like this take twice as many people and take twice as long," said Galoppi. "Resources were called from the City of Franklin to add to our cache of equipment and manpower, because not only do we want the victim out safe, we want our personnel out safe as well."

As of 4 p.m., it is unclear what led to the worker falling down the concrete shaft; however, the investigation remains ongoing. The worker, whose name was not released, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, the outlet reports. Their current condition is unknown. No additional details have been released.