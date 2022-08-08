Ohio Monster Truck Team Breaks World Record For Going Over 101 MPH

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 8, 2022

A "Monster Truck" performs at the Capitol Centre i
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio-based team officially broke the Guinness World Record Saturday night (August 6) for fastest monster truck, according to WKBN-TV.

A local monster truck team called "Bad Habit" unveiled their newest truck a few weeks ago: The first-ever Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck. On Saturday, driver Joe Sylvester took the new truck out for a spin at the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event. That's where he broke the Guinness World Record for the World's Fastest Monster Truck by going 101.84 miles per hour. The event was held at Summit MotorSports Park in front of 40,000 people.

It took time and engineering for him and his team to accomplish the feat. “We always just want to try to keep pushing the limits of the vehicle and of the sport, and keep on giving people a good show,” Sylvester said (via WKBN-TV). “That’s what we do, we’re in the business of entertainment — people pay us to come see us put on a show with these trucks, and every time we get out on the track, we just try to keep upping our performances.”

The previous record, set by driver Bryce Kenny, was 100.31 miles per hour. It was set at Great Clips Mohawk Warrior in Bradenton, Florida, in 2020.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.