Polarizing All Elite Wrestling Couple Gets Married

All Elite Wrestling's most polarizing couple is officially married.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti wed over the weekend in Orlando, Florida, according to numerous posts shared by fellow wrestlers and colleagues on social media.

Amanda Huber, who works for AEW's community outreach program, shared a photo of herself and her two sons alongside the newlyweds on her verified Instagram account Monday (August 8).

"Last night was amazing. We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @tayconti_ #sammytaystheknot," Huber wrote.

AEW's chauffeur, "Boz," also shared several photos and videos from the event, which included Guevara and Conti, both members of 'the Jericho Appreciation Society,' singing the theme song of their namesake leader, Chris Jericho.