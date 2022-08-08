Polarizing All Elite Wrestling Couple Gets Married
By Jason Hall
August 8, 2022
All Elite Wrestling's most polarizing couple is officially married.
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti wed over the weekend in Orlando, Florida, according to numerous posts shared by fellow wrestlers and colleagues on social media.
Amanda Huber, who works for AEW's community outreach program, shared a photo of herself and her two sons alongside the newlyweds on her verified Instagram account Monday (August 8).
"Last night was amazing. We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @tayconti_ #sammytaystheknot," Huber wrote.
AEW's chauffeur, "Boz," also shared several photos and videos from the event, which included Guevara and Conti, both members of 'the Jericho Appreciation Society,' singing the theme song of their namesake leader, Chris Jericho.
It’s not official until you sing and dance to @IAmJericho’s Judas. What an amazing Guevara wedding was last night! @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ are and forever will be family! pic.twitter.com/Ots8MFmA5a— Chauffeur Boz (@JaxBoz) August 8, 2022
Mr. and Mrs. Guevarra! pic.twitter.com/QZ5GmvHgJ9— Chauffeur Boz (@JaxBoz) August 8, 2022
Guevara and Conti announced their engagement in June, five months after going public with their relationship on New Year's Eve by sharing photos themselves kissing on their verified Instagram accounts.
The social media posts came 13 days after Guevara shared a statement announcing he and ex-fiancée, Pam Nizio, had called off their wedding just months after he proposed during a live broadcast of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
Guevara and Conti were subjected to numerous negative social media posts from AEW fans critical of their relationship, which has led to both seemingly turning heel on AEW television, despite both having previously been massively popular babyfaces prior to sharing news of their relationship.
Conti, 27, who holds a black belt in judo and represented the Brazilian Olympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics prior to beginning her wrestling career, was previously married to fellow judoka Jorge Conti, but revealed they'd separated "for a long time" in November 2021.
Guevara, 29, has long been considered a "pillar" of AEW's future, having already held the AEW TNT championship three times.