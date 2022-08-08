Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Signs Record-Setting New Deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to a record-setting new deal.

NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have reached an agreement on a four-year extension through 2027 worth $24 million, including $17.5 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Tucker, 32, had two years remaining on his previous contract before agreeing to the extension on Monday (August 8)

The Ravens confirmed the new contract extension with a photo of Tucker at a table with the contract in front of him alongside his wife and son.

"It means the world to me to continue my career here in Baltimore – my home, my family's home. It's truly special," Tucker said via Ravens.com.