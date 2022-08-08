Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Signs Record-Setting New Deal

By Jason Hall

August 8, 2022

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have signed All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to a record-setting new deal.

NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have reached an agreement on a four-year extension through 2027 worth $24 million, including $17.5 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Tucker, 32, had two years remaining on his previous contract before agreeing to the extension on Monday (August 8)

The Ravens confirmed the new contract extension with a photo of Tucker at a table with the contract in front of him alongside his wife and son.

"It means the world to me to continue my career here in Baltimore – my home, my family's home. It's truly special," Tucker said via Ravens.com.

Tucker had been one of the NFL's best kickers since signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, currently holding the most accurate field goal percentage in NFL history at 91.1% and the record for longest field goal made at 66 yards.

The former University of Texas standout was a Super Bowl XLVII champion during his first NFL season and has been selected as a first-team All-Pro five times (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021), a second-team All-Pro twice (2017, 2020) and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Tucker's new deal comes days after Chris Boswell signed a new four-year, $20 million extension, including $12.5 million guaranteed, with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

