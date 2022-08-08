Shawn Mendes Celebrates 24th Birthday By Partying With The Weeknd In Miami

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes kicked off his birthday weekend in Miami with The Weeknd and DJ Kaytranada. The singer turned 24 on Monday, August 8th, and decided to celebrate early on Saturday night (August 6th) by partying at LIV Nightclub while The Weekend gave a surprise performance.

Fans were excited to see Mendes in such high spirits especially following the announcement that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour due to mental health issues. "Shawn was in amazing spirits," an insider told People, adding that Mendes "looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment."

After hanging out with friends in the DJ booth, Mendes and Kaytranada joined The Weeknd on stage once he arrived. Mendes later shared photos of himself soaking up the sun on the back of a yacht with friends.

Last month, the artist canceled his world tour to focus on his mental health after previously postponing three weeks worth of shows. "It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he wrote in the statement. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe."

A source told People that he is "getting help" and added, "Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy. When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers." The insider then added, "He said he is getting help so that is admirable."

