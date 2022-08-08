'Sounded Like A Gunshot': Moon Roof Shattered In Arizona Car Wash

By Ginny Reese

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A quick drive through the car wash turned into a disaster for one Arizona resident. AZ Family reported that Denise DeMarco has taken her car to the car wash several times before, but this time was much different.

DeMarco explained, "When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade."

DeMarco recorded it all from the car's surveillance system. She said, "[The moon roof] just blows up into thousands and thousands of pieces. Just seeing the glass going everywhere is really scary to think what could have happened if I had that sun shade open."

The acting executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, Michael Brooks, said that the manufacturer didn't find any specific design defects.

DeMarco said that there were no previous cracks or chips in the moon roof before the incident happened. She also said it had never been repaired or replaced. And what's worse is the manager of the car wash said there's nothing they can do about it.

DeMarco said, "I was pretty much assured they were going to fix it and take care of it, so I left the car wash. I was home for about 15 minutes and got a call from the manager, the same person I had spoken to, and he said, ‘You’re not going to like what I’m going to tell you, but we’re not responsible for what happened.’ I just think they need to do something."

