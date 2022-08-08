This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants with the best burritos in each state, based on reviews and feedback from locals and tourists. According to the site:

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

So which restaurant serves up Louisiana's best burrito?

Juan's Flying Burrito

Located in New Orleans, Juan's Flying Burrito lives up to its name by crafting the best burritos you can find in the Pelican State. From the signature Flying Burrito, filled with steak, shrimp and chicken, to the potato and jalapeño Veggie Punk masterpiece, there is something that all burrito-lovers will enjoy.

Juan's Flying Burrito has multiple locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best burrito in Louisiana:

"This Tex-Mex bar has several locations throughout New Orleans. The menu offers a wide variety of burritos, but the Flying Burrito is the most popular. Reviewers describe it as 'ridiculously amazing,' 'full of flavor,' and 'the bomb.'"

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s report to see where you can find the best burrito in each state.