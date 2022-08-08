This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In South Carolina

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants with the best burritos in each state, based on reviews and feedback from locals and tourists. According to the site:

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

So which restaurant serves up South Carolina's best burrito?

Java Burrito Company

Located in Hilton Head, Java Burrito Company lives up to its name by crafting the best burritos you can find in the Palmetto State. Whether you're a meat-lover or living the plant-based life, you can design your perfect burrito with the variety of fresh ingredients available at this burrito spot that one reviewer said is their "absolute favorite burrito place."

Java Burrito Company is located at 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J6, in Hilton Head Island.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best burrito in South Carolina:

"The burrito bar at this Hilton Head restaurant is the stuff of dreams thanks to the wide variety of delicious options to make the perfect burrito to suit your taste buds.

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s report to see where you can find the best burrito in each state.