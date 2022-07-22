Zac Efron Is Back At East High & HSM Fans Are Speculating What It Means

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!

Troy Bolton himself took us on a trip down memory lane and posted an epic photo in front of his old stomping grounds, East High. While some High School Musical fans might be too young to remember the '80s cult classic The Breakfast Club, Zac Efron gave us a taste of that legendary movie, too. He did his best John Bender impression and captioned the photo, "Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼."

Efron's followers were quick to point out that his HSM costar Vanessa Hudgens shared a similar post in the same spot. "But but but... Vanessa posted a similar one a few weeks ago. What does this mean?" one user said.