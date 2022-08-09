An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in a Florida lake, according to CNN.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on August 4 at Lake Thonotosassa, which is near Tampa, Melody Kilborn with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told reporters in a statement.

A witness recalled hearing screaming from the lake when the scary attack happened.

"I just heard a scream and I looked up, and I didn't see anything," he told WTVT. The witness says the man emerged from the water with a "big gash" on his face and didn't appear to be panicking at first.

"I didn't know what had happened I thought maybe he hit a rock or maybe there was something that spooked him," the witness said. "It was pretty gnarly, it was definitely an alligator bite on his face... And I had a med kit in my car so I gave him gauze and an emergency kit to stop the bleeding and then the ambulance showed up."

FWC says Hillsborough County Fire Rescue rushed the 34-year-old to Tampa General Hospital. The victim hasn't been identified yet, but WTVT says he was in critical condition. No word on how he's doing as of Tuesday morning (August 9).

A contracted alligator trapper was sent to the lake, officials added.