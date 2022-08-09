Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Canal

By Ginny Reese

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona woman had to be rescued after driving into a canal in Chandler. AZ Family reported that the incident took place on Monday night (August 8th).

Police and firefighters were called to the area near Cooper and Frye Roads around 9:30 p.m.

According to AZ Family, an Audi convertible was nearly completely submerged in the water. Police cars and fire trucks surrounded the canal as the rescue ensued.

Rescue teams used a ladder to rescue the woman and pull her to safety.

The woman was awake and talking with the rescue crews as she was loaded onto the stretcher. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

It is still unknown what caused the woman to drive her car into the canal. The investigation is still ongoing.

Photos of the rescue shared by AZ Family can be seen below:

