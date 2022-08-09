Calling All Måneskin Fans: A New YouTube Series Is On Its Way

By Katrina Nattress

August 9, 2022

Maneskin
Photo: Francis Delacroix

Måneskin's meteoric rise to success has been quite the story, and now fans will get to see a firsthand glimpse into the band's whirlwind summer spent touring the festival circuit in a YouTube series called "Måneskin On the Road."

"You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek? Now you get a full series," the Italian rockers announced on Twitter. "First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube. (Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.)"

See the announcement and teaser video below.

Once they're done playing festivals, Måneskin will embark on their first North American headlining tour. See the full list of dates below.

Måneskin North American Tour Dates

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov.10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 21 - Toronto, ON - History

Nov. 24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Nov. 26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Dec. 2 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec. 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Dec. 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabemacle

Dec. 9 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Dec. 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Måneskin
