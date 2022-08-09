Calling All Måneskin Fans: A New YouTube Series Is On Its Way
By Katrina Nattress
August 9, 2022
Måneskin's meteoric rise to success has been quite the story, and now fans will get to see a firsthand glimpse into the band's whirlwind summer spent touring the festival circuit in a YouTube series called "Måneskin On the Road."
"You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek? Now you get a full series," the Italian rockers announced on Twitter. "First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube. (Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.)"
See the announcement and teaser video below.
Once they're done playing festivals, Måneskin will embark on their first North American headlining tour. See the full list of dates below.
Måneskin North American Tour Dates
Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov.10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Nov. 14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 21 - Toronto, ON - History
Nov. 24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Nov. 26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Dec. 2 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Dec. 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Dec. 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabemacle
Dec. 9 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Dec. 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels