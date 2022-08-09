Calling All Måneskin Fans: A New YouTube Series Is On Its Way

Måneskin's meteoric rise to success has been quite the story, and now fans will get to see a firsthand glimpse into the band's whirlwind summer spent touring the festival circuit in a YouTube series called "Måneskin On the Road."

"You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek? Now you get a full series," the Italian rockers announced on Twitter. "First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube. (Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.)"

See the announcement and teaser video below.