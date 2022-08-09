Chicago Party Bus Driver Hits 18 Vehicles During Festival

A party bus was driving a few blocks away from the popular Windy City Market Days festival on Saturday and left a decent amount of destruction along its path. According to WTTW, 45-year-old Gregory Baldwin is being charged on multiple counts of reckless driving and criminal damage to property. The incident occurred off of North Broadway as pedestrians were walking the road traveling to and from the popular festival.

Baldwin was issued a $40,000 bond in court on Monday. WTTW mentioned that a witness repeatedly told the bus driver to stop as he rammed into the cars, but Baldwin did no such thing. Instead, he proceeded along with the traffic and eventually hit an ambulance with its lights on. There was an EMT inside of the ambulance when Baldwin rammed into it. It was the EMT that was able to identify Baldwin as the driver of the bus. Emergency personnel were not treating a patient in the ambulance at the time of the collision.

As decided by Judge Charles Beach, Baldwin must remain behind bars until the next court hearing that is set to occur on August 15. If he wants to be released from jail any sooner, he will have to pay $4,000 as part of the D-bond that he received.