Beloved Chicagoland 'Funnel Cake Man' Robbed, Killed On South Side

Tavares Davis was known throughout Chicagoland for serving some of the best funnel cake around. He owned the successful "Funnel Cake Man" that can be found inside of the Orland Square Mall on the Southwest side of the city, and the Southlake Mall in Merrillville with his wife. According to WGN9, Davis was shot to death on Tuesday afternoon off of Drexel Avenue in Dolton. The suspects then proceeded to rob Davis of everything but the clothes on his back. When his body was discovered, his family noted that he did not have his wallet, keys, or any other valuables on him. Tavares' wife Nakesha mentioned that her husband was the backbone of the "Funnel Cake Man," and the best father to their children.

“Who ever robbed my husband has robbed us,” Nakesha Davis shared with WGN9. “They robbed me of my husband and partner and they robbed my children.”

Nakesha mentioned that she plans to do her very best to keep the business alive and thriving, as that is how Tavares would have wanted it.

“It is imperative that I continue what my husband started that’s what he would’ve wanted." The Davis family has received immense support from locals and employees of their family business. The suspects who robbed and murdered Tavares are still on the loose as the investigation proceeds.