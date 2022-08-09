Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Arrested

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday (August 9) morning, FOX 13 Seattle reports.

Lynch was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed in a post shared on its verified Twitter account.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence," the department wrote

Lynch was one of the NFL's biggest stars during his initial tenure with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15), which included a win in Super Bowl XLVIII and two NFC championships.