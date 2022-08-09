Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Arrested
By Jason Hall
August 9, 2022
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday (August 9) morning, FOX 13 Seattle reports.
Lynch was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed in a post shared on its verified Twitter account.
"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence," the department wrote
Lynch was one of the NFL's biggest stars during his initial tenure with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15), which included a win in Super Bowl XLVIII and two NFC championships.
The Oakland native was a first-team All-Pro in 2012, a second team All-Pro in 2014, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2008, 2011-14), led the NFL in rushing touchdowns during the 2013 and 214 seasons and was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Lynch was selected by the Buffalo Bills (2007-10) No. 12 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft after a decorate collegiate career at the University of California, which included winning the then-Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year award, as well as being selected as a first-team All-American in 2006.
Lynch also spent two seasons for the hometown Oakland Raiders -- prior to the team moving to Las Vegas -- during the 2017 and 2018 seasons after coming out of retirement.
Lynch returned to the Seahawks for one season in 2019 and retired with 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 attempts (4.2 yards per carry), as well as 287 receptions for 2,214 yards and nine touchdowns.