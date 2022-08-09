Here's When BLACKPINK's 2nd Album "BORN PINK" Will Drop

Last month, producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teased fans about the upcoming album. While talking with Good Morning America, Tedder said, “I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album. From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound." Tedder co-wrote BLACKPINK's 2020 collaboration with Cardi B called "Bet You Wanna."

After the album is released in September, the group will embark on a BORN PINK World Tour. At the end of November, BLACKPINK will head to Europe and then to Asia and the Middle East to ring in the new year. Fans need not worry if their city isn't listed yet because BLACKPINK promises more dates will be listed at a later date. Click here to see cities and dates!