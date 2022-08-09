Jets Lineman Mekhi Becton Likely Out For Season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss the entire 2022 season due to a kneecap fracture, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday (August 9) via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

Becton is scheduled to see a surgeon on Wednesday (August 10) after sustaining an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday (August 8), with Saleh confirming as much, adding that the lineman would also seek a second opinion.

Becton was selected by the Jets at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has been limited by injuries during his first two seasons.

The former Louisville standout played through a chest injury during his rookie season, making 13 starts in 14 total appearances, before experiencing a knee injury during Week 1 of the 2021 season, which placed him on injured reserve and forced him to be limited to just 48 snaps for the entire year.

"His ride is not over, his story is not over," Saleh said via ESPN.

Becton is signed through 2023 as part of his rookie contract and will make a fully guaranteed $3.1 million, but is expected to miss a crucial 'prove it' season as the Jets still haven't decided whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2024.

The lineman will have missed 35 of the possible first games 50 games of his NFL career if he's sidelined for the entire 2022 season.

"Everything happens for a reason…I know God and my Grandma got me up there I JUST KNOW IT! TRUST!#IMSTILLHIM#4GK," Becton posted on his verified Instagram on Tuesday.