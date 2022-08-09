Pardi Responds To The Rock's Joke About Being Megan Thee Stallion's 'Pet'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2022
Pardison Fontaine has cleared the air about his recent comments aimed at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson following a joke the actor made about his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.
On Monday, August 8, Pardi took to social media to explain the comment he posted in the comment section of The Shade Room's post featuring a video of Johnson and Kevin Hart's recent interview. In their recent sit-down for their new movie DC League of Super-Pets, Johnson and Hart were asked to name the celebrity they would be a pet to. Johnson replied "Megan Thee Stallion" without hesitation. When asked to explain, the actor said "Well, we don't have to talk about that."
"All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning ... You'll be iiight ... Moana is the s**t tho," Pardi wrote in his now-deleted comment.
While the beginning and the end of his comment were fine, the meat of it seemed to be a stray shot at Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian, who is white. The reactions to his comment were swift among social media commentators, but didn't appear to draw a response from The Rock. Either way, Pardi acknowledged his intentions with the comment and claimed some people "took it wrong."
"Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock ," he tweeted. "The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my s**t .. I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste."
So far, Johnson nor Megan have not said anything about the misunderstanding. See The Rock's interview for complete context below.