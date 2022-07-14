JAY-Z Addresses Speculation About His Retirement With Kevin Hart
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2022
JAY-Z doesn't do a lot of interviews. So when Kevin Hart got a chance to sit down with the Roc Nation founder, he felt compelled to ask him about his thoughts about retirement.
The seasoned MC chatted with Hart about numerous subjects during the new season of the actor's Peacock series, Hart To Heart. In the teaser Access Hollywood dropped on Thursday, July 14, JAY-Z responded to Hart's question about retiring from music. Hov said he doesn't have plans to retire but he did say that he's not "actively making music or making an album" nor does he "have plans to make an album."
In this exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of "Hart to Heart," JAY-Z chats with @KevinHart4real about the potential of releasing new music in the future— JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 13, 2022
"I don’t know what happens next," JAY-Z said. "I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired. It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It's open to whatever. And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open."
Hov acknowledged his first attempt to retire in 2003 following the release of his "final" LP The Black Album. He admitted that he's "terrible at that" so retirement isn't an option at the moment. He also reminded the fans watching why he tried to bow out of the game nearly two decades ago.
"I just needed a break," JAY-Z explained. "I was really burnt out at that time. I was releasing an album every year. I just looked up one day and I was like, 'I'm tired.' I'd never been on vacation until, say, 2000, my whole life."
Hart's question arrived following the fifth anniversary of Hov's last solo album 4:44 and four years after he delivered EVERYTHING IS LOVE with his wife Beyoncé. In recent months, JAY-Z has appeared on songs like Pusha T's "Neck & Wrist" and wrote lyrics for Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" but hasn't revealed any plans to release more solo music.
Season 2 of Kevin Hart's Hart To Heart debuts on Peacock on Thursday, July 14. Catch his interview with JAY-Z up top and catch The Breakfast Club's reaction to the news.