Some Homes' Foundations In Texas Are Crumbling In The Summer Heat

The foundations of some homes in Texas are beginning to crumble in the Texas heat. KXAN reported that the heatwaves this summer have contributed to one of the worst droughts in the state's history. This is causing the ground to shrink, putting homes at risk.

Paul White, production manager with Foundation Support Specialists in Austin, explained, "We're right in the middle of that drought. Things are starting to move around. When concrete breaks and rebar bends, that’s permanent damage that definitely needs to be resolved."

White says that the soil that many homes in Texas are built on is to blame. "We're known for having pretty unstable soil. And that comes in the form of clay," White said.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office says that the soil east of I-35 is made up of primarily clay. This is dangerous for homes because various types of weather affect it in different ways. For example, the clay soil will grow denser and swell during wet period and shrink during dry period. This shifts the foundations of homes, causing cracks.

According to White, the best way to protect your foundation is to water. He said, "Water your yard, just keep doing that. And that's probably the best thing you can do."