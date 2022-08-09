A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after throwing a dumbbell through a driver's windshield in an apparent road rage incident.

The incident occurred July 31 near the intersection of Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road in Houston, according to KHOU.

It all began when a woman, who asked the news outlet to refrain from using her name or photo, was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle. The woman thought the driver in the other vehicle was making a motion to pull over to exchange insurance information, but the driver turned around and drove away. She then proceeded to follow the driver to get his license plate.

The driver pulled over near Veteran's Memorial Park and said nothing when he got out of his car and kicked in the woman's headlight, the woman told KHOU. When the driver went back to his vehicle, the woman began to record the incident on her cell phone. The driver is seen getting out of his car, grabbing what appears to be a dumbbell out of the backseat and throwing it into her windshield. In the video, you can hear the woman screaming as the other driver gets back into his car and drives away.

The offended driver said over $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.

The boy, whose identity will not be released due to his age, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has been sent to the juvenile probation department, according to the Houston Police Department.

You can watch the video of the road rage incident below.