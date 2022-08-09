This Is Georgia’s Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Georgia? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named the Little Shop of Stories in Decatur as the best in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

Little Shop of Stories is a fairly new children's bookstore that opened in the early 2000s. Filled with adorable decorations and tons of books, the store also features book fairs, summer camps, story times, and book-of-the-month clubs. There's plenty for your little one to do here.

