This Is Missouri’s Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Missouri? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named Prospero's Books in Kansas City as the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Prospero's Books opened on the anniversary of Silvia Beach's Parisian bookstore Shakespeare and Company (the birthplace of the Moderns, like Hemingway and Picasso), and has worked hard to live up to that. In 1998, the bookstore even launched a sister publishing house, Spartan Press. They do poetry readings, host festivals, and showcase art.

