This Is Ohio's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in Ohio is at Grumpy's Cafe in Cleveland.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"Even if you have woken up on the wrong side of the bed, you will still feel right at home at Grumpy's Cafe. While all their breakfast food will cheer you up, it's their pancakes that your taste buds deserve to experience. The Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, Chocolate Chip Pancakes, and Sweet Potato Pancakes (which might be the best) at Grumpy's Cafe all get exemplary reviews. This independent restaurant found in Cleveland, Ohio, serves breakfast all week long from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m."