Washington Man Shoots Car Window After Locking Keys Inside

By Zuri Anderson

August 9, 2022

Car keys in the ignition
Photo: Getty Images

People leave their keys or FOBs in cars -- it happens. Such instances would prompt you to call a locksmith, get roadside assistance, or simply ask someone for help. One man in Washington had a different approach to his predicament, according to MyNorthwest.

Seattle Police says they're looking for a man accused of firing his gun at a car window on August 5 at a Shell gas station. When officers arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m., the 911 caller said the suspect was told the store was closed but the gas pumps were still available, per reporters.

The suspect then went back to his car but noticed he locked his keys inside. That's when he allegedly pulled out a handgun, unloaded it, and tries pistol-whipping the window. When that didn't work, he loaded his gun again and shot the car window, according to Seattle Police.

The man drove off after unlocking his car. Officers collected evidence from the scene, but they haven't arrested the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon (August 9). No word on what potential charges he could face.

There was an incident where a Washington man opened fire on his fridge when a soda can exploded inside.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.