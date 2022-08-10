17-Year-Old Chicago Girl Forced To Hand Over Her Baby During Home Invasion

A young mother and her child were the subjects of a violet crime that occurred Tuesday evening just outside of Irving Park. According to WGN9, a robber broke into a home off of North Richmond Street around 9:30 p.m and wanted nothing to do with the occupants' material possessions. The suspect kicked open the front door and forced the 17-year-old mother to put her baby into a carseat. He then packed the infant into a vehicle and drove away. WGN9 mentioned that the mother knew the man who forced her to give him her child.

Before leaving with the child, the suspect hit the mother in the head so that she could not follow him. A few hours later, the suspect returned the 8-month-old child to the home. Neither police, nor the mother saw which direction the suspect fled after dropping the baby back off. Immediately after being returned, an ambulance arrived on scene and took the infant to a local hospital to run some tests. No apparent physical harm to the child was described by doctors.

WGN9 shared that the suspect remains at large, despite the mother's knowledge of his identity, as area authorities continue to investigate. The victims' names have yet to be publicly released.