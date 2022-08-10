Cattin's Family Restaurant, one of the last 24-hour diners in the Puget Sound region, is no longer open after 48 years of service, according to The News Tribune. Reporters found out about the permanent closure via a white paper posted on the Puyallup diner's door earlier this month.

“I am sorry to inform everyone: After 48 years of serving you, we are closing the restaurant,” Owner Hermann Harris wrote on the note. “From the bottom of my heart, it has been a pleasure to get to know everyone, not only as our guest but also as my friends. Thank you for everything.”

Charlie's Restaurant & Lounge called Cattin's “one of downtown Puyallup’s biggest landmarks" on Facebook. The newspaper says many customers shared fond memories of their time there.