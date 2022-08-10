A Robot Will Now Make Your Cocktails 'In Seconds' At Texas Events

Robots can deliver food to your table at Chili's, paint your nails at Target and even drop off food on your front lawn. Now, there's a new robot in town and its one job is to get you drunk.

An automated cocktail maker will take the place of some bartenders at Texas events, according to Culture Map Austin. The robot, which uses facial recognition technology, was debuted last month at a Camp Nowhere concert. TendedBar is looking to make a comeback at major upcoming events in the Lone Star State, including the Wiz Khalifa and ODESZA concerts, plus the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in October.

These robots are tasked with "serving drinks in seconds." The facial recognition technology helps achieve that, since customers don't need to swipe a credit card or show an ID every single time they order.

"Increasing speed, consistency, and quality of beverage service is so important to delivering world-class fan experiences because no other menu category accounts for more transactions at large events. There is so much opportunity to continue expanding and enhancing beverage service," said Sandeep Satish, managing director of Levy's DBK Studio, which developed the technology.

Culture Map Austin reports that these machines can be compared to the user experience of using a Coca Cola Freestyle Machine to pick your soda of choice.

The best part? You don't need to tip the robot! But you can if you want, and it'll go toward charity.

If you're going to an event where TendedBar will be mixing your drinks, you can pre-register online.