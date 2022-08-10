Did you know that Doja Cat made a cameo in a Becky G music video back in 2014? Before Doja was topping the charts with hits like "Woman" and "Kiss Me More" she appeared in the Latin superstar's music video for "Shower" when she was just 19 years old. In a new interview with Variety, Becky G spoke on the "crazy, unplanned" experience.

"It’s one of those like really crazy, unplanned, full-circle moments, which is kind of wild,” she said. “And [Doja] has always been just so f*cking talented!" In her short cameo in the music video, a young Doja is seen dancing and enjoying herself alongside Becky G.

Watch footage of her cameo below or watch the full video here: