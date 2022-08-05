Doja Cat Debuts New Buzzcut & Shaves Off Eyebrows During Instagram Live

Doja Cat has a brand new look and she showed half of the transformation right in front of her fans. On Thursday night (August 4th), the singer/rapper hopped on Instagram Live to debut her freshly shaved buzzcut revealing that she actually "never liked" having hair and had no choice but to get rid of it. Last month, the artist shared photos of her with a pixie cut. She went on to shave her eyebrows off with a razor as over 20,000 fans watched on.

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f–ing head,'” she said during the Live video. Doja was glowing as she looked at herself in the front-facing camera and told fans she was "obsessed" with the new look. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she continued later in the video. “I, like, don’t like having hair.”