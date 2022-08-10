Britney Spears Opens Up About Not Seeing Her Kids In Emotional Message

Britney Spears has shared more of her thoughts after her ex Kevin Federline's recent interview where he said that their sons choose not to see her. The "Womanizer" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 10) to share a lengthy and emotional message from her notes app about how the relationship with her sons "breaks" her heart.

“It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” she began her message. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!!”

She then explained how she used to see her two sons Preston and Jayden twice a week but that it later turned into one day. “Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL … they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!" she wrote. "The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind.” Spears added that she "always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!! This summer, they told me, ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine,” before continuing on to say that Federline "refers to his family as the PERFECT BRADY BRUNCH [sic] family” despite having marijuana in their home.

She ended her message with, “I talk about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because it seems to be that these days, cruelty does in fact win, although it’s not about winning or losing !!! But I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!!”

Read the full now-deleted post below: