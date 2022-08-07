Britney Spears Hits Back At Claims Her Sons Don't Want To See Her

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is hitting back after her ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that their songs have chosen not to see her for months. The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share her emotional reaction to her personal life being in the news again. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote.

Federline recently sat down for a new interview with Daily Mail in which he revealed, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He continued, "They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position... So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything."

Photo: Instagram/@BritneySpears

In her post about 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, Britney continued, "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram... I gave them everything." In the interview, Federline also mentioned that “there were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with," though he didn't specify what.

Britney finished off the post with a bombshell about her mother. "I'll say it... My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad" ... I'm sharing this because I can... Have a good day folks!"

Britney Spears
