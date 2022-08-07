Britney Spears Hits Back At Claims Her Sons Don't Want To See Her

Britney Spears is hitting back after her ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that their songs have chosen not to see her for months. The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share her emotional reaction to her personal life being in the news again. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote.

Federline recently sat down for a new interview with Daily Mail in which he revealed, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He continued, "They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position... So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything."