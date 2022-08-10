Casket Knocked Over During 'Chaotic' Family Brawl At California Funeral

A burial at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond took an unexpected turn when the family of a deceased elderly woman started physically fighting near her casket. According to SFGATE, the fight started between a brother and sister who harbored chaotic history and soon, 20 family members were involved. Police were notified when suspicions of weapons arose. The family explained to Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy that the dispute was started for reasons that "go back many years."

"The brother started beating on the boyfriend, and that's when it escalated and it became a brawl and we started to get calls," Pomeroy mentioned to SFGATE.

The brother then got into his car and attempted to run over his sister. SFGATE stated that the brother missed his sister, and instead hit another woman at the park who was immediately taken to the hospital. The brother also damaged the park grounds and knocked over adjacent headstones. He then proceeded to knock over the casket. When the casket fell, the body remained inside. A spokesperson for the police department mentioned that this is not the first fight that has broken out between family members at the cemetery, but it was certainly the largest.

No weapons were found at the scene, and the brother was arrested on felony charges. Police estimated damages to cost the suspect around $20,000.