Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend

By Zuri Anderson

August 10, 2022

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun.

On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."

The flying beef missed, striking the victim's chair and a nearby wall, according to investigators. When officers asked Wright why she slung raw meat at the victim, she reportedly said she was "tired of his behavior and their arguing."

Strangely enough, the steak was identified as a "weapon" in the report and wasn't confiscated.

Wright was booked into jail for domestic assault, a misdemeanor. She was released from custody Monday (August 9) on her own recognizance.

Similar food-related incidents have sent Floridians to jail. Recently, a man who was told to stop selling hot dogs ended up throwing one at a police officer. Then there was a man who allegedly tossed boiling-hot ramen noodles at a woman.

