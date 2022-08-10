Here's Why Fans Think An *NSYNC Reunion Could Happen

Is an *NSYNC reunion in the works? That's what some fans are thinking after JC Chasez shared a new video tagging his fellow boybanders.

Chasez finally joined TikTok on Tuesday (August 9), sharing his first — and possibly only, based on one of his comments — video to the platform. In the clip, he can be seen sitting at a table as someone directs the camera toward him, before he grabs the camera for himself and simply stares into it for a couple seconds.

The video then cuts to a new angle, where Chasez, still unsure of the app, jokingly says, "How does this s--- work?" *NSYNC's iconic song "Bye, Bye, Bye" fittingly closes out the video.