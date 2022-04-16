Backstreet Boys Star Teases Reunion Tour With *NSYNC: 'Absolutely Possible'

Could the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC be making a comeback?

Backstreet Boys heartthrob Nick Carter says it's "absolutely possible." In an interview with CNN's Lisa Respers France, the Carter, 42, teased a potential reunion tour between the two boybands — and a third iconic group.

France asked Carter, who just released a new song "Easy" with Jimmie Allen, "Are we ever going to get a combo Backstreet Boys-*NSYNC tour?"

"We did the— it was a New Kids on the Block tour and Backstreet Boys, it was called NKOTBSB and it was such— it was so cool to see the fans out there, how they were getting something that they thought would never happen again. Two generations coming together," Carter said. "So we think that an *NSYNC, Backstreet, maybe Spice Girls combo, like something like that, would just be— it would kind of be like the pinnacle, the cap on such a good time in people's lives and to just bring nostalgia back, you know.

"So is it possible, which is the question? Absolutely possible," he said.

This isn't the first time a boyband reunion has been brought to the table. It's not even the first time this year, let alone this week.

On Tuesday (April 12), three of the five members of *NSYNC — Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — had a mini-reunion of their own at Ryan Cabrera's wedding to WWE star Alexa Bliss. In a video shared to Bass' Instagram, he said this is what happens "a few drinks into the wedding" alongside a video of the boyband members performing their megahit, "Bye Bye Bye."