NFL Legend Frank Gore Faces Serious Charge

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was arrested last month following a reported domestic violence incident at an Atlantic City hotel, NBC Miami reported on Wednesday (August 10).

Gore was charged with simple assault stemming from an incident involving a 28-year-old woman at the Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31.

Police said they responded to a reported domestic violence dispute at the hotel and found the woman, who is from Gore's hometown of Miami, speaking with security.

The woman didn't appear to be injured and a complaint wasn't filed at the time, however, an investigation into the incident led to Gore being charged.

Gore, a former BCS national champion at the University of Miami, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third-round of the 2005 NFL Draft at No. 65 overall and spent his first nine seasons in San Francisco, before stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and New York Jets (2020).

The Miami native recorded 16,000 career rushing yards -- which ranks third all-time among all NFL players -- and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a second-team All-Pro in 2006 and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Gore, who is scheduled to be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame this season, recorded 11,073 yards and 64 touchdowns on 2,442 rushing attempts during his nine seasons in San Francisco, while also recording 13,956 yards from scrimmage, ranking second only behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's 19,872 for the most in franchise history.

Gore has recently taken part in a pro boxing career, which included winning by knockout in May during his official debut, as well as a previous split decision loss to former NBA star Deron Williams in an exhibition bout on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley pay-per-view event in December 2021.