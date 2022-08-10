Nicki Minaj Claims Drake Is A Lowkey Billionaire

By Tony M. Centeno

August 10, 2022

Nicki Minaj and Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake has been pulling in a lot of income lately between his alleged deal with Universal Music Group, his latest album, merch sales and so much more. The OVO Sound rapper even owns a private jet, but does that make him a billionaire? Apparently it does, according to Nicki Minaj.

In a series of Instagram Stories she posted on Tuesday, August 9, Nicki Minaj claimed Drake is a billionaire yet stated that her former Young Money label mate doesn't want people to know. In the video she recorded, we can see the Queen rapper getting ready to board Drizzy's private aircraft.

“This is what happens when you got a rich... I’m sorry, a very rich, rich, rich, rich — Canadian friend… who is the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know he a billionaire,” Minaj said in the video.

As if that's not enough to convince fans, the leader of the Barbz liked a recent tweet that reads, "Shoutout to @Drake for being a billionaire too, even though you ain’t want no one to know [crying face emojis].” Minaj's claim has yet to be verified by Drake himself, but we're not so sure that he wants to confirm his billionaire status at the moment.

Like we mentioned before, Drake has pulled in plenty of cash from his new album Honestly, Nevermind following his recent deal with Universal Music Group, which was reportedly worth up to $400 million or more. Billboard also reported that the Canadian artist racked up at least $14.2 million in 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic. However, as of this report, Forbes has not included Drake on their billionaires list. The "Massive" rapper currently has a net worth of $250 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With all the money he's been earning lately, we wouldn't be surprised if Drake did confirm his billionaire status in the near future.

