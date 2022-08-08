Nicki Minaj To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At MTV VMAs

"I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj" Minaj tweeted.



“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”



Nicki Minaj won her first VMA in 2011 for "Best Hip Hop" and has gone on to receive 17 nominations and five Moon Person trophies including her 2019 win for "Best Power anthem for "Hot Girl Summer" with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign. As if that's not enough, Nicki Minaj is also nominated for "Best Hip Hop" this year thanks to her song "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring Lil Baby.



Her honor at the MTV VMA's will occur shortly after the release of her upcoming single "Super Freaky Girl." The song features a sample of Rick James' "Super Freak" and is set to drop on Friday, August 12.



The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is happening on Sunday, August 28 at the Prudential Center.