Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years

A popular Nashville restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for more than a decade to focus on "new endeavors."

Chago's Cantina, located at 2015 Belmont Boulevard, will close up shop on Friday (August 12). Owner Chad Head first announced the restaurant's closure in a post on its Facebook page on Monday (August 8), telling followers that they were closing their doors after nearly 12 years "to follow a different path." He emphasized that the restaurant wasn't "going under" or "going out of business;" rather he is closing Chago's to spend more time with his family, per News Channel 5.

"We are happy and excited to announce that this will be our last week in service. After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path," the post states. "I want to thank each and every team member that has ever been apart of the chagos family. Thank you to all of my bar regulars over the years that kept us going. Thank you to my Nashville and belmont families for all of your support. Thanks to my immediate family for giving me this great opportunity. Thank you to my wife who has been there with me every happy sad and s----- moment."

Head shared an update on the page following the announcement, saying they were blown away by the "unbelievable" response.

"Thanks to everyone. We are overwhelmed with the phone calls emails and Instagram comments," he said. "Let's end this thing correct. I'll be behind the bar each night this week. Let's hi five."

For its final week, Chago's will be open from 3 p.m. "until everyone leaves," offering a special menu each day and ending with a pig roast on Friday.