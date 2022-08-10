Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Intimate Show At Historic Venue

Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the middle of a North American stadium tour, but a number of lucky fans will be able to see them at the historic Apollo Theatre in New York, which happens to have a capacity of 1,500. The intimate show is set to go down on September 13 and is invitation only. Find out how you can snag tickets here.

RHCP are currently touring on their latest album Unlimited Love; however, last month they announced another double album that will be coming out this year: Return of the Dream Canteen.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way," they announced on Instagram. "Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts."

Return of the Dream Canteen was produced by Rick Rubin and is slated for an October 14 release. Pre-order the album here.