Shawn Mendes Is 'Taking It Easy' Since Canceling World Tour

Shawn Mendes is opening up about what he's been doing with his time since canceling his massive Wonder World Tour.

Last month, Mendes canceled his tour after postponing several shows to take care of his mental health. He made the cancellation official in a post to social media, citing that the decision came after speaking with his team and a group of health professionals, saying, "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

On Tuesday (August 9), TMZ caught up with the 24-year-old musician to see what he's been up to since the cancelation, and it turns out he's trying to live a normal life.

"I'm taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man," he said.

He also told the outlet that he's been spending more time with friends and family, something his typically busy schedule prevents him from doing as much as he would like.

"I think for me it's just about spending time doing things that I haven't really done over the last few years, and so having dinner with friends and stuff," he said.

Last month, the "When You're Gone" singer gave fans a look into his life by sharing "some sweetness" on Instagram of his time spent with loved ones, from listening to live music to laughing as his friend tried to teach him how to properly tie his necktie.