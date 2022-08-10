Sinkhole Swallows Up Car At Popular Texas Intersection: WATCH

A sinkhole swallowed up a woman's car in El Paso on Tuesday (August 9). Thankfully, bystanders and firefighters were able to help rescue the woman.

A video obtained by CBS 4 shows passersby and crews with the El Paso Fire Department pulling the woman out of the rear windshield of the car that was partially underwater at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard South near Yandell Drive. One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"People were like, Ma’am get out of the car,' but she was an older lady. And I mean these guys were trying to open the door by trying to get her out of there, but they didn’t have anything to break the windows. So fire department got here in time, thirty seconds more and she would’ve been dead," witness Daniel Hernandez told the news outlet.