Texas Man Crashes Stolen Ambulance Into Whataburger Then Runs Into Kitchen

A Texas man was arrested after police say he stole an ambulance from a local hospital and crashed into a Whataburger drive-thru.

Joshua Vega, 26, is accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department ambulance from the West Houston Medical Center on Richmond Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday (July 31), according to Chron. The man allegedly crashed the ambulance into a fast food restaurant, hitting three cars in the parking lot. He then took off on Westheimer Road, where he reportedly crashed into another vehicle while driving. He then pulled into the Whataburger parking lot at 12401 Westheimer Road.

Vega allegedly entered the wrong end of the drive-thru and crashed into the car waiting in line to pick up their food. The impact from the crash caused the car to hit the car behind it in the drive-thru line. "Some dude just came in an ambulance and crashed it. Just came flying in the parking lot and hit it, head on. He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast.' And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood," the driver of the car in the drive-thru line told ABC 13. There are no reported injuries for the incident.

Whataburger employees said Vega went inside the restaurant after crashing into the drive-thru and was running around the kitchen, according to ABC 13.

Vega was taken into custody by Houston police shortly after the crash. He was arrested on one count of felony theft and a misdemeanor charge for failing to stop and provide the police with information.