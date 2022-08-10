This Is Louisiana's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way.

Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Louisiana. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."

Toast in New Orleans was named as the best place for breakfast in all of Louisiana. Whether you want a sweet or savory crepe, crispy chicken biscuit or flavorful herby omelette, there are plenty of choices that will have you coming back for more.

Toast has two locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in Louisiana:

"Although the name sounds bland, that's the last word you will use to describe the food you find here. Toast has two locations in New Orleans. The glowing reviews speak positively about all the breakfast items at this restaurant. However, the crepes and the waffles are especially beloved options. If you want to try the toast at Toast, you can get it topped with honey, prosciutto, and herbed ricotta."

