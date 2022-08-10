This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way.

Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in North Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."

Early Girl Eatery was named as the best place for breakfast in all of North Carolina. Whether you want a flavorful omelet, crispy chicken biscuit or fluffy made-from-scratch pancakes, there are plenty of choices that will have you coming back for more.

Early Girl Eatery has multiple locations around Asheville as well as new spot in Charlotte. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.