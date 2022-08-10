This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
By Sarah Tate
August 10, 2022
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way.
Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Biscuit Head in Greenville was named as the best place for breakfast in all of South Carolina. Whether you want a flavorful Southern Scramble, smoky pulled pork biscuit or fluffy French toast with strawberry syrup, there are plenty of choices that will have you coming back for more.
Biscuit Head is located at 823 South Church Street, Unit C, in Greenville.
Here's what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in South Carolina:
"In South Carolina, the best breakfast in the state has a memorable name. Biscuit Head is a moniker that might make you chuckle, but they are dead serious about their Southern-inspired cuisine. If you'r starving first thing in the morning and prepared to get messy, order The Filthy Animal. It comes with fried chicken, a buttermilk biscuit, pimento cheese, scrambled eggs, and bacon. But that's not all. Biscuit Head then smothers it all in gravy."
