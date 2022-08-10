This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way.

Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."

Biscuit Head in Greenville was named as the best place for breakfast in all of South Carolina. Whether you want a flavorful Southern Scramble, smoky pulled pork biscuit or fluffy French toast with strawberry syrup, there are plenty of choices that will have you coming back for more.

Biscuit Head is located at 823 South Church Street, Unit C, in Greenville.