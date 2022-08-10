This Is St. Louis' Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire city serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in St. Louis is at Egg. This breakfast staple was also rated as the best breakfast restaurant in the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"Simple name, great food. Egg is the name of the best breakfast restaurant in Missouri. This hipster spot in St. Louis gets nearly flawless grades for its food and ambiance. While their name might inspire a yawn, there's nothing boring about their food that is inspired by a mix of Mexican and Tunisian cuisine. Try the Chakchouka if you're up for some authentic breakfast food like they serve in Tunisia. It's a stew that's made with bell pepper, tomato, eggs, and your choice of lamb or beef."